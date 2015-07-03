SYDNEY Australian based Jetstar Airlines has canceled several flights to Bali's Denpasar airport because volcanic ash from the Mount Raung eruption is drifting toward the airport.

Late on Thursday Jetstar, a unit of Qantas Airways Ltd, canceled nine flights from Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Cairns, Darwin and Singapore which were due to travel on July 2 and July 3.

The airline said it was closely monitoring the weather conditions and would provide further updates on the impact to flights.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Stephen Coates)