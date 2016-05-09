Hanks back as symbologist Langdon in “Inferno” trailer.Film fans got a first glimpse of Oscar winnerTom Hanks reprising the role of Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon in “Inferno” on Monday, unlocking more mysterious codes in the film version of Dan Brown's thriller."Inferno", which follows on the blockbuster film franchise based on Brown's 2003 religious-themed mystery novel "The Da Vinci Code", centers on the "Divine Comedy", the masterpiece by Italian poet Dante Alighieri.The plot starts off in Italy and sees Langdon follow a trail of clues about the poet in a race to foil a major deadly plot. This time he is joined by doctor Sienna Brooks, played by British actress Felicity Jones, on the quest, also shown in the action-packed trailer.Ron Howard, who previously directed the film adaptations of "The Da Vinci Code" as well as Brown's "Angels and Demons", returns to the director’s seat for the film, which is scheduled for release in October.