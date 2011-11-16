FRANKFURT German chipmaker Infineon (IFXGn.DE) said full-year revenue would likely fall, hit by a slowing economy and growing caution among customers in industrial and chip card markets.

"The company has observed increasing caution also on the part of customers in the typical late-cycle high power businesses such as, for example, industrial drives," Infineon said on Wednesday.

The company, which makes chips for products ranging from cars to electronic passports, said it expected revenue to be a mid-single digit percentage below that in its 2010/11 year that ended in September.

Infineon also said operating earnings before exceptionals, its "total segment result," would likely drop to the low to mid teens as a percentage of sales, from a record 19.7 percent in 2010/11.

It also lowered its first-quarter sales outlook to a fall of about 10 percent, more gloomy than the outlook it gave a few weeks ago for a mid-to-high single digit drop in October-December period.

For the first three months of 2012, Infineon expected revenue to drop about 10 percent from the fiscal fourth quarter of 2011. It expected investments to be about flat in 2012.

"(The) outlook is kind of disappointing," said DZ Bank analyst Harald Schnitzer, adding he expected a revenue decline of about 2 percent for 2012.

"Whereas automotive seems to remain quite stable, obviously due to the fact that Infineon's semi components go to a large extent into premium cars, IMM (industrial and multimarket) is declining faster than anticipated."

Infineon shares were down 3.5 percent by 0945 GMT, the biggest decliner in a 0.3 percent stronger European technology sector .SX8P.

Infineon echoed comments from rivals Broadcom BRCM.O and Texas Instruments TXN.N, which also have exposure to industrial segments. Both said last month that revenue could slip on weaker demand this quarter.

U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm (QCOM.O), mainly active in the mobile devices market, has, meanwhile, predicted double-digit sales growth this fiscal year.

Infineon, which published results last month, confirmed its total segment profit for the fiscal fourth quarter at 195 million euros ($263 million), below the 212 million reached in the previous quarter.

It said its industrial and multimarket segment suffered from customer caution, pressuring demand. Fourth-quarter revenue was flat at 472 million euros, while the operating result dropped 3 percent quarter-on-quarter to 113 million euros.

Sales at the automotive unit dropped 3 percent from the previous quarter and operating profit was down 18 percent.

Infineon said the supervisory board had not yet decided on a possible dividend. ($1 = 0.739 euro)

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Cowell and Dan Lalor)