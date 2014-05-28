Germany plans to fine social media sites over hate speech
BERLIN Germany plans a new law calling for social networks like Facebook to remove slanderous or threatening online postings quickly or face fines of up to 50 million euros ($53 mln).
Infosys Ltd president and board member B.G. Srinivas has resigned, the company said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of senior management exits at India's second-largest software services exporter.
Srinivas' resignation is effective from June 10, the company said in a statement to the exchanges.
Infosys did not give any reason for the resignation of Srinivas, who was seen as one of the candidates to become the next chief executive when Chief Executive S.D. Shibulal resigns early next year.
Srinivas' resignation adds to the exodus of staff and senior executives since Infosys brought back from retirement its founder N.R. Narayana Murthy to help revive its fortunes in June last year.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
JERUSALEM/DETROIT Intel Corp agreed to buy Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion on Monday in a deal that could thrust the U.S. chipmaker into direct competition with rivals Nvidia Corp and Qualcomm Inc to develop driverless systems for global automakers.
NEW YORK Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.