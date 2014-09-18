Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS), India's second-biggest IT services provider, said it had signed a partnership agreement with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] to offer enterprise customers cloud computing services.
Infosys also said it had expanded existing cloud computing partnerships with Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and a Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) unit.
Infosys, led by Chief Executive Vishal Sikka, has been planning to boost investment in cloud computing, smartphone apps and other new technologies to win more high-margin outsourcing contracts. These are expected to help Infosys back to the forefront of India's $100 billion IT outsourcing industry.
Infosys and Huawei will jointly develop IT solutions that combine Huawei's cloud infrastructure and Infosys' service expertise, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.
Under an expanded partnership with Microsoft, Infosys will help companies use and migrate to Microsoft's cloud platform in a more secure manner, Infosys said in a separate statement.
Under an expanded partnership with Hitachi Data Systems (HDS), Infosys and HDS will help clients transition their IT infrastructure to new cloud-based environments, the Indian IT firm also said.
LONDON/PARIS An activist hedge fund has clubbed together with other minority shareholders to object to plans by Walt Disney to take full control of the debt-laden Paris theme park operator, Euro Disney , according to a letter seen by Reuters.
TOKYO Mitsubishi Motors Corp on Tuesday said an additional four Nissan executives would join its management team as Nissan tightens its control over the smaller, struggling automaker in which it took a controlling stake last year.