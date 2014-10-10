An employee is seen behind an Infosys logo at the company's campus in the southern Indian city of Bangalore September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek Chinnappa

BANGALORE Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS), India's second-largest IT services exporter, said on Friday its second-quarter net profit grew by a higher-than-expected 28.6 percent on higher sales, an increase that would help it meet its annual sales growth forecast.

Infosys said it expects revenue in the fiscal year ending in March 2015 to rise 7-9 percent, maintaining the guidance it had given in July and meeting expectations of most analysts.

Revenue during the quarter rose 2.9 percent to 133.42 billion rupees ($2.18 billion).

Infosys stock rose as much as 5.7 percent after the results were released. Investors were attracted to the stock after Infosys also said it would issue bonus shares and an interim dividend.

Infosys, which makes more than two-thirds of its sales from clients in the United States and Europe, said profit in the quarter ended September rose to 30.96 billion rupees ($506.25 million) from 24.07 billion rupees in the same year-ago period.

Analysts, on average, were expecting to post a 29.20 billion rupees quarterly profit, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Bangalore-based Infosys was once a trendsetter in India's more than $100 billion information technology outsourcing industry, but has struggled in recent years to retain staff and market share.

Led by its newly appointed Chief Executive Vishal Sikka, the company is planning to boost investment in cloud computing, smartphone apps and other new technologies to win more high-margin outsourcing contracts.

Infosys provides IT services to western clients including BT Group, Bank of America and Volkswagen.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Anya George Tharakan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)