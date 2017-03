MUMBAI Shares in India's Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) fell 3 percent in pre-open trading on Monday following reports that some of its founders were selling shares in the software services exporter worth $1.1 billion.

Four of the founders of Infosys are offering 32.6 million shares in Infosys at a fixed price of 1,988 rupees each, a 4 percent discount to Friday's close, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication said.

