SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Japan's Nikko Asset Management and U.S.-based Principal Financial Group (PFG.N) are among the suitors to advance to the next round of bidding for ING Groep's ING.AS Asia asset management business in a deal that could be worth up to $600 million, sources familiar with the matter said.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and Singaporean bank UOB Ltd (UOBH.SI) are the other shortlisted parties, the sources said. It was not immediately clear if other bidders have progressed to the next round.

The Dutch bancassurer is selling its Asian asset management and insurance businesses in two separate auctions, which is expected to fetch more than $7 billion in total.

The proceeds will help ING to repay the state bailout it received after the largest Dutch financial services company almost collapsed during the 2008 global crisis.

Spokespeople for Nikko , Principal, RBC and UOB and declined to comment. An ING spokeswoman in Hong Kong also declined comment.

