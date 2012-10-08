Unilever spurred into speedy value review by Kraft bid
LONDON Unilever sought to show shareholders it can go it alone on Wednesday after rejecting Kraft Heinz's $143 billion bid, with the promise of a swift, far-reaching review.
AMSTERDAM Dutch bank and insurance group ING ING.AS said on Monday it has agreed to sell its 33.3 percent stake in Chinese investment management firm China Merchants Fund for 98 million euros ($128 million) to the two other joint venture partners.
The financial services group is in the process of selling its Asian investment management and insurance operations as it seeks to repay state aid and meet European requirements for its 2008 state bail-out.
The Chinese divestment will result in a net gain of 64 million euros, ING said in a statement. The Dutch group could raise around $7 billion from the whole Asian insurance sale.
China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036.SS) and China Merchants Securities Co Ltd (600999.SS) are the buyers of ING's stake in the Chinese investment business, which has a market share of about 3 percent in the Chinese mutual funds market, ING said.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)
LONDON Unilever sought to show shareholders it can go it alone on Wednesday after rejecting Kraft Heinz's $143 billion bid, with the promise of a swift, far-reaching review.
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Tesla were down almost 1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the electric car maker's first quarterly report following its $2.6 billion acquisition of solar panel installer SolarCity.
SEOUL SK Hynix Inc will consider making a fresh bid for Toshiba Corp's flash memory chip business should the Japanese conglomerate offer more of it for sale, the chief executive of the South Korean chipmaker said on Thursday.