AMSTERDAM Dutch financial group ING ING.AS reported lower-than-expected second-quarter net profit due to a loss at its insurance and investment management business in Asia, and reiterated it is on track for an IPO of its European insurance unit in 2014.

ING's second-quarter net profit of 788 million euros ($1.05 billion), down 39 percent from a year ago, included a 98 million euro loss from the Asian operations which it said was due to guarantees and related hedges in Japan.

"The result for the current quarter mainly reflects negative hedge results driven by an increase in financial market volatility," it said in a statement.

A poll of three analysts commissioned by Reuters gave an average forecast for net profit of 944 million euros, with forecasts ranging from 882 million to 1.047 billion euros.

ING has dismantled its once-fashionable bancassurer model and is divesting insurance, investment management and other assets through disposals or stock market listings as it prepares to repay state aid.

Underlying pre-tax profit at ING's banking operations rose 13.5 percent to 1.147 billion euros, beating consensus forecasts for 989 million euros.

Its European insurance business turned to an underlying pre-tax profit of 182 million euros, at the lower end of forecasts, from a loss a year ago of 110 million euros.

($1 = 0.7513 euros)

