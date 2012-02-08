NEW YORK Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR.N) posted stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, saying cost cuts boosted profit margins even as sales fell in a challenging housing and commercial construction market.

The maker of Schlage locks and Trane air conditioners also warned that many of its markets were slowing and forecast full-year results below Wall Street estimates, but shares rose on hopes the company's improving profit margins will mean faster growth once markets recover.

Ingersoll derives more of its business from new construction than most diversified U.S. manufacturers. The company wants to reduce that reliance by increasing its services businesses and expanding in emerging markets.

The company expect flat to slow growth this year in its residential business, which has minimal international sales and showed an 18 percent drop in orders, reflecting depressed housing values and high unemployment.

"The consumer is still mixing down to lower-efficiency (heating and cooling) equipment," said CEO Mike Lamach. "Fundamentally, there is still concern about long-term prospects."

Ingersoll's net earnings rose 14 percent to $242.2 million, or 76 cents per share, from $212.1 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier. Its profit beat analysts' average forecast by 10 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. A stock buyback sharply reduced the number of shares outstanding.

Sales fell 5 percent to $3.51 billion.

Ingersoll's biggest segment, which makes heating and cooling systems for businesses and transportation, showed an 8 percent sales decline but much higher margins, lifted by stronger productivity and price increases. Climate Solutions sales rose when stripping out the divested Hussmann refrigeration business.

The company said its major markets were slowing and U.S. residential demand for air conditioners was likely to remain depressed for most of the year. Its residential and security solutions business showed lower bookings.

Ingersoll forecast full-year sales and profit below Wall Street estimates. It expects earnings from continuing operations of $2.90 to $3.10 a share on sales of $14 billion to $14.4 billion. Analysts' average estimates are $3.12 a share and sales of $14.6 billion.

Ingersoll shares were up 1.6 percent to $38.16 in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, John Wallace and Derek Caney)