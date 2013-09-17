Lightning strike at New York airport disrupts dozens of flights
NEW YORK Dozens of flights were delayed and many were canceled after a lightning strike briefly shut down a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday, officials said.
Tropical storm Ingrid that weakened to a tropical depression, dissipated over the mountains of Eastern Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.
Ingrid, located about 50 miles west of Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, was packing maximum sustained winds at 25 miles per hour (35 km per hour).
The threat of heavy rainfall and flooding was still possible, NHC said.
WASHINGTON Parts of Oklahoma and Kansas are likely to experience damaging earthquakes as a result of oil and gas industry activity in 2017, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Wednesday in its second annual forecast of natural and human-caused seismic risk.
OSLO An Argentine research base near the northern tip of the Antarctic peninsula has set a heat record at a balmy 63.5° Fahrenheit (17.5 degrees Celsius), the U.N. weather agency said on Wednesday.