Tropical storm Ingrid that weakened to a tropical depression, dissipated over the mountains of Eastern Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

Ingrid, located about 50 miles west of Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, was packing maximum sustained winds at 25 miles per hour (35 km per hour).

The threat of heavy rainfall and flooding was still possible, NHC said.

(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Louise Heavens)