Korea Panama Mining Corp (KPMC) will buy a 20 percent stake in Inmet Mining's IMN.TO Cobre Panama copper project in Central America in exchange for $155 million and a commitment to continue funding the mine's development, Inmet said on Tuesday.

The Canadian base metal miner entered into an option agreement with KPMC for the stake in 2009 after Inmet's former partner, Teck Resources, TCKb.TO cut ties to the Panamanian project in order to lower its costs.

KPMC - a joint venture of LS-Nikko Copper and Korea Resources Corp - will pay $155 million for the stake, which represents development costs already incurred, and will continue to fund 20 percent of the costs, which are expected to reach at least $5 billion.

The government of Panama gave the project environmental approval on January 3, which was a necessary step for KPMC to exercise its option. The deal is expected to close at the end of February.

Inmet has said it is plans to sell an additional 20 to 40 percent of the project to help finance its share of the development costs and has been in talks with possible buyers.

"Now that Inmet has firmed up its 80 percent of the project, they can actually finalize joint venture discussions to sell down to a lower percentage," said Orest Wowkodaw, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity.

Wowkodaw said Inmet was likely looking to ultimately retain 40 to 50 percent of the project, and would be seeking a deep-pocketed buyer as a partner.

Cobre Panama is Inmet's largest asset. The project is expected to produce 255,000 tonnes of copper a year over a 30-plus year mine life. It is also expected to produce sizable volumes of gold, molybdenum and silver as byproducts.

As part of the agreement, KPMC will enter into an off-take purchase agreement allowing it to buy 20 percent of Cobre Panama's production.

Shares of Inmet were up 75 Canadian cents at C$66.15 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

($1=$1.02 Canadian)

(Reporting By Cameron French in Toronto, with additional reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; editing by Rob Wilson)