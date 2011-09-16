Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Private equity firm Five Mile Capital Partners LLC is in talks to buy bankrupt hotel operator Innkeepers USA Trust INKPQ.PK for $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Five Mile made a preliminary nonbinding offer earlier this week to buy Innkeepers' 64 remaining hotels, the Journal reported citing the people. The offer is said to be slightly higher than an initial bid the firm and Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc made in a bankruptcy-court auction in May.
Five Mile is partnering with Lehman's bankruptcy estate for the deal, under which Five Mile will assume a big chunk of Innkeepers' senior mortgage debt and pay creditors some of their dues, the Journal said.
Starwood Capital Group and Hersha Hospitality Trust are teaming up with Five Mile to make the payments to creditors, in exchange for ownership stakes. Lehman will convert a part of its mortgage debt to an interest, the Journal said.
The Journal reported the sources as saying the discussions were still ongoing and any deal could fall apart.
Earlier this week, Cereberus Capital Management LP CBS.UL pulled out of a $1.12 billion agreement for Innkeepers, blaming the economy.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; editing by Andre Grenon)
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.