NEW YORK A trial over whether Cerberus Capital Management CBS.UL and Chatham Lodging Trust were justified in backing out of a deal to buy bankrupt Innkeepers USA Trust INKPQ.PK has been postponed until next week.

It is the fourth time since Monday that the parties have agreed to push the trial back as they continue ongoing settlement discussions in hopes of avoiding litigation. The trial is now slated for Thursday, October 20.

A lawyer for Innkeepers announced the latest delay after the parties met privately on Wednesday morning with Judge Shelley Chapman in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan. No specific reason was given for the postponement.

Cerberus and Chatham in August walked away from a $1.12 billion purchase deal, citing a clause in the contract that they contended gave them the right to back out if an event occurred that could have an adverse effect on Innkeepers' business.

The case is Innkeepers USA Trust et al v. Cerberus Series Four Holdings LLC et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-2557.

The Innkeepers bankruptcy is In re Innkeepers USA Trust, in the same court, No. 10-13800.

(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Eddie Evans)