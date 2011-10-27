Innkeepers USA Trust INKPQ.PK emerged on Thursday from a contentious, 15-month bankruptcy after closing a $1.02 billion deal to sell 64 of its hotels to Cerberus Capital Management LP CBS.UL and Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT.N).

In a statement, Innkeepers said a "substantial majority" of its unsecured creditors will recover more than 90 cents on every dollar of claims.

The sale to Cerberus and Chatham ends a rocky Chapter 11 process. Innkeepers had sued the two firms after their earlier sale deal fell apart. The parties called off a bankruptcy court trial earlier in October as they entered eleventh-hour settlement talks and ultimately agreed on the $1.02 billion price tag.

Marc Beilinson, Innkeepers' chief restructuring officer, called the deal a "great accomplishment."

"Despite conventional wisdom, we have demonstrated that the myriad complex issues surrounding commercial mortgage backed securities can be effectively resolved utilizing the Chapter 11 process," Beilinson said.

The previous sale deal would have transferred the same 64 hotels to Cerberus and Chatham for $1.12 billion. Cerberus and Chatham had invoked a "material adverse effect" clause in the sale papers, which they contended allowed them to renege on the deal if an event occurred that could hurt Innkeepers' business.

In backing out of the deal, Cerberus and Chatham said downgrades in the lodging sector, weakening hotel asset sales, and major drops in the shares of competing hotel operators contributed to the decision. Innkeepers countered that its hotels were performing at or near budget, and accused Cerberus and Chatham of using the clause as a pretext to negotiate a lower price.

Beilinson said Chapter 11 gave Innkeepers the financial resources to "renovate and revitalize" its properties. He added that the properties continued to employ about 3,500 workers throughout the bankruptcy.

Innkeepers had previously sold off a handful of other hotels, including five to a Chatham affiliate in a separate deal as part of its restructuring.

In all, the company operated 72 hotels prior to bankruptcy under the Hilton, Marriott and other brands. It went bankrupt in July 2010, burdened by too much debt from its 2007 takeover by Apollo Investment Corp (AINV.O).

