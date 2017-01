FRANKFURT Shares in Innogy IGY.TG are being sold at 36 euros ($40.14) apiece in the initial public offering of the group that bundles the healthy parts of ailing German utility RWE (RWEG.DE), both companies said on Thursday.

The deal gives Innogy a market capitalization of 20 billion euros. Innogy shares will start trading on Friday, Oct. 7 in what is Germany's biggest initial public offering since 2000.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Arno Schuetze)