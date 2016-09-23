The logo of RWE, one of Europe's biggest electricity and gas companies is seen at block F/G of RWE's new coal power plant in Neurath, north-west of Cologne, Germany in this picture taken March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT Innogy, the renewables, network and retail business of utility RWE, could fetch up to 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) when it lists next month to become Germany's biggest IPO since the tech boom at the turn of the millennium.

Reeling from high debt, low wholesale power prices and a rise in renewable power, RWE and larger peer E.ON have come up with competing turnaround plans to split up their businesses. RWE's debt is 28.3 billion euros, E.ON's 25.5 billion.

By pooling and listing its healthy assets -- grids, retail and renewables -- as a separate entity, RWE, Germany's second-largest energy group, is hoping to attract investors who have dumped utility stocks in recent years.

With its focus on regulated assets, Innogy's business will be similar to that of E.ON, but with one key difference: E.ON, which last week spun off a majority in power plant and energy trading unit Uniper, will still carry the billions of liabilities related to the shutdown of its German nuclear plants.

In Innogy's case, that responsibility stays with parent RWE, removing a major uncertainty for potential investors.

"What's clear to me is that E.ON's assets are as good as Innogy's assets. However, there's an overhang for E.ON due to the nuclear legacy issue and a 47 percent share in Uniper, which makes it a less clean story," said Oskar Tijs, senior investment analyst at Dutch asset manager NN Investment Partners.

Innogy, which would be Germany's largest initial public offering since Deutsche Post went public in 2000, will issue 55.6 million of new shares while parent RWE will put up as many as 83.3 million existing shares for sale at 32-36 euros apiece, it said.

This would give it a market capitalization of up to 20 billion euros, more than twice RWE's current value, showing the appetite for regulated assets, which account for 60 percent of its profits, and the discount on RWE's power generation assets.

"Finally, there's something investable in Germany's utility sector," Andreas Schneller, fund manager at Swiss utility specialist EIC said, adding he hoped to buy some of Innogy's shares.

Innogy said 940 million euros in binding purchases had already been placed and would be acquired by U.S. asset manager BlackRock on behalf of its clients, underlining the level of interest.

However, other investors said they would wait to see how the stock performed before buying it.

"I will certainly look at Innogy. But any decision to buy will be made once the price stabilises," said Angelo Meda, head of equity and portfolio manager at Banor SIM in Milan.

"In big spin-off deals like this, prices tend to be very volatile for a month or so as investors switch from one stock to the other."

Another fund manager, Ion-Marc Valahu at Clarinvest, said he wouldn't buy into the IPO because he already owns RWE stock, which he likes because of the dividend it offers.

Aching under 28.3 billion euros of net debt, RWE will hold 75-82 percent of Innogy following the listing, depending on the amount of shares sold, handing it a tool to raise cash by selling additional stakes in the future. It wants to remain a majority shareholder in the long term.

This stands in contrast to the restructuring process at larger peer E.ON, which wants to sell its remaining 46.65 percent stake in Uniper, but not before 2018.

RWE and Innogy have committed not to sell Innogy shares for a period of six months from the first day of trading, scheduled for Oct. 7. The offer period for Innogy shares will run from Sept. 26-Oct. 6.

RWE, E.ON and Uniper shares all closed about 1 percent lower on Friday. Sell-side analysts have an average "hold" rating on both RWE and E.ON, while Uniper is an average "buy".

(Additional reporting by Ludwig Burger and Hakan Ersen in Frankfurt and Sudip Kar-Gupta, Danilo Masoni and Simon Jessop in London; Editing by Alexander Smith/Ruth Pitchford)