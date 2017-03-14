European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
PARIS French gas and power group Engie (ENGIE.PA) is not interested in making a bid for German energy group Innogy, French BFM TV reported on its website, quoting a source close to Engie.
Innogy shares rose and Engie stock fell on Tuesday following a report by Bloomberg late on Monday saying Engie was weighing a bid for networks, renewables and retail group Innogy, in which German utility RWE holds a 76.8 percent stake.
"We have no interest in being a minority shareholder in a big company that already has a controlling shareholder," BFM quoted the source as saying.
Engie declined to comment.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Adrian Croft)
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.