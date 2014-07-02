U.S. judge rejects Google email scanning settlement
A federal judge has rejected Google's proposed class-action settlement with non-Gmail users who said it illegally scanned their emails to Gmail users to create targeted advertising.
TAIPEI Innolux Corp, the world's No.3 flat panel maker, plans to shift 25-30 percent of its manufacturing capacity in China to Taiwan in a bid to speed up production time and raise panel yields, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The Economic Daily quoted Chairman Tuan Hsing-Chien as saying that the move reflects signs of recovery for the industry.
Innolux and other flat panel makers have struggled with steep price drops and a supply glut for years.
Representatives for Innolux could not be reached immediately for comment.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
LONDON The British government has referred Rupert Murdoch's planned 11.7 billion pound ($14.4 billion) takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to regulators to decide if the deal is in the public interest.
HANOI Vietnam on Thursday called on all companies doing business there to stop advertising on YouTube, Facebook and other social media until they find a way to halt the publication of "toxic" anti-government information.