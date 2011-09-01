HONG KONG Innovation Works, founded by former Google (GOOG.O) China head Kai-Fu Lee, said Facebook investor Yuri Milner and American angel investor Ron Conway are among financial backers of its Internet fund that has just raised $180 million to help young Chinese grow their startup firms.

Once described by Chinese media as the face of Google in China, Lee launched his firm two years ago to provide "angel funding".

An Angel fund is a popular kind of venture capital usually offered to a startup in exchange for convertible debt or an equity stake. Many technology giants such as Google and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) were initially supported by various angel funds.

Other investors in Lee's fund include Sequoia Capital, Singapore Telecommunications (STEL.SI), SAP (SAPG.DE), executives and former executives of top Internet firms such as Yahoo (YHOO.O), Google, Facebook, and Amazon (AMZN.O), Innovation Works said in a statement.

With total internet users at 470 million -- exceeding the population of the United States -- China's internet marketplace is dominated by domestic players such as Alibaba Group and E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc DANG.N.

Since launch, Innovation Works has invested in about 34 projects of which nine had obtained sizeable financing from third-party venture capital firms, the firm said.

The fund was co-founded and co-managed by Innovation Works and WI Harper Group, it said.

Lee has written several books about education and career path, thereby earning his reputation as "a mentor for all Chinese students".

