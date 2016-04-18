(Bill Gates is co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
The opinions expressed here are those of the author.)
By Bill Gates
April 18 This presidential election has the
country captivated. As many commentators have pointed out, the
primaries are more focused on personalities than policy. While
the parties focus on who is going to represent them in the fall,
I want to make the case for something that I hope every
candidate will agree on in November: America's unparalleled
capacity for innovation. When the United States invests in
innovation, it creates companies and jobs at home, makes
Americans healthier and safer, and saves lives and fights
poverty in the world's poorest countries. It offers the next
president a tremendous opportunity to help people in America and
around the world.
Of course, America's capacity for innovation is nothing new.
We have been inventing for more than two centuries: think of
Benjamin Franklin, Margaret Knight, Thomas Edison. By the end of
World War II, the United States led the world in automobiles,
aerospace, electronics, medicine, and other areas. Nor is the
formula for success complicated: Government funding for our
world-class research institutions produces the new technologies
that American entrepreneurs take to market.
What is new is that more countries than ever are competing
for global leadership, and they know the value of innovation.
Since 2000, South Korea's research and development spending
(measured as a percentage of GDP) has gone up 90 percent.
China's has doubled. The United States' has essentially
flatlined. It's great that the rest of the world is committing
more, but if the United States is going to maintain its leading
role, it needs to up its game.
I have seen first-hand the impact that this type of research
can have. I was lucky enough to be a student when computers came
along in the 1960s. At first they were very expensive, so it was
hard to get access to them. But the microchip revolution, made
possible by U.S. government research, completely changed that.
Among other things it enabled Microsoft, the company I
co-founded, to write software that made computers an invaluable
tool for productivity. Later, the Internet - another product of
federal research - changed the game again. It is no accident
that today most of the top tech companies are still based in the
United States, and their advances will have a massive impact in
every area of human activity.
My favorite example is health. America's investment in this
area creates high-paying jobs at universities, biotech
companies, and government labs. It leads to new treatments for
disease, such as cancer therapies. It helps contain deadly
epidemics like Ebola and Zika. And it saves lives in poor
countries. Since 1990, the fraction of children who die before
age 5 has fallen by more than half. I think that's the greatest
statistic of all time, and the United States deserves a lot of
credit for making it happen.
The next few years could bring even more progress. With a
little luck we could eradicate polio, a goal that is within
reach because of vaccines developed by U.S. scientists. (Polio
would be the second disease ever eradicated, after smallpox in
1979 - in which the United States also played an irreplaceable
role.) There is also exciting progress on malaria: The number of
deaths dropped more than 40 percent from 2000 to 2012, thanks in
part to America's support for breakthrough tools like drugs and
bed nets. But to make the most of these opportunities, we need
to invest more in basic health research and specific areas like
vaccines.
Energy is another great example. American-funded research
defines the state of the art in energy production. Early
advances in wind and solar technology were developed with
federal money. And this research offers a strong return on
investment. Between 1978 and 2000, the Department of Energy
spent $17.5 billion (in today's dollars) on research on
efficiency and fossil fuels, yielding $41 billion in economic
benefits. Yet, until this year, the DOE's research budget hasn't
seen a real increase since the Reagan administration.
If we step up these investments, we can create new jobs in
the energy sector and develop the technologies that will power
the world - while also fighting climate change, promoting energy
independence, and providing affordable energy for the 1.3
billion poor people who don't have it today. Some of the more
promising areas include making fuel from solar energy, much the
way plants do; making nuclear energy safer and more affordable;
capture and storing carbon; and creating new ways to store
energy that let us make the most of renewables.
There's a lot of momentum right now on clean energy
research. Last year, the leaders of 20 countries, including the
United States, committed to double federal investments in this
area. Complementing that crucial effort, I helped launch the
Breakthrough Energy Coalition, a group of private investors who
will back promising clean-energy companies. The next president
will have a chance to accelerate this momentum.
Investing in R&D isn't about the government picking winners
and losers. The markets will do that. It's about doing what we
know works: making limited and targeted investments to lay a
foundation for America's entrepreneurs. This approach has been
fundamental to U.S. leadership for decades, and it will become
only more important in the years ahead.
By the end of this summer, the political parties will have
chosen their leaders and will start looking ahead to the
November election. The nominees will lay out their vision for
America and their agenda for achieving it. These visions will
probably have more differences than similarities. But I hope we
can all agree that, no matter how you see America's future,
there will always be an essential role for innovation.
(Bill Gates)