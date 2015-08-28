Sears' plan to sell brands no salve for financial woes
Sears' plan to avoid bankruptcy in part by selling off or licensing brands including Kenmore and DieHard may prove difficult because of changing consumer tastes and possible legal roadblocks.
LONDON U.S. private equity firm Carlyle (CG.O) is in advanced talks about buying Innovation Group TIG.L for 40 pence a share in cash, valuing its equity at almost 500 million pounds ($769 million), the British software company said on Friday.
Innovation, which provides software and services to help insurers process claims, said the talks may or may not lead to a deal.
Shares in Innovation Group, which have risen by 18 percent in the last 12 months, were trading 6 percent higher at 37.5 pence at 1029 GMT.
Under takeover rules, Carlyle has until Sept. 25 to make a firm offer for Innovation or announce it does not intend to make an offer.
Innovation Group is being advised by Investec.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)
China-based Zhonghong Zhuoye Group Co Ltd will buy Blackstone Group LP's 21 percent stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc , the embattled U.S.-based marine park operator said on Friday.