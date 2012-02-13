Technology distributor Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT.O) posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates and forecast 2012 revenue above expectations, sending its shares up 14 percent in after-market trade.

For 2012, Insight expects revenue of $2.20 billion to $2.30 billion, while analysts were expecting $2.04 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which distributes computer hardware, software and provides IT services, posted a net income of $34.7 million, or 78 cents a share, compared with $25 million, or 53 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $1.36 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of 49 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $1.44 billion.

Shares of the Tempe, Arizona-based company were up at $21.65 in after-market trade. The stock closed at $18.97 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

