WASHINGTON Time Warner Cable TWC.N has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Insight Communications from the Carlyle Group CYL.UL, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

The deal, announced in mid-August, was valued at $3 billion.

Time Warner is looking to boost its presence in the Midwest. Insight, the 10th-largest U.S. cable operator, sells cable television, high-speed Internet and telephone services to 750,000 customers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

The FTC announced the antitrust approval in a listing of reviewed deals that it puts out several times a week.

