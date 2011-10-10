Drugmaker Insmed Inc said the U.S. health regulator is continuing the hold on the company's late-stage trial of a treatment for lung infection in patients with cystic fibrosis, sending its shares down to their lowest ever.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company's stock fell as much as 37 percent to $2.75, making it the top percentage loser on Nasdaq.

The company has lost about two-thirds of its value since August, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed a hold on the trial after reviewing data from a long-term toxicity study in rats.

"I think this represents a one-year to 18 months delay in the initiation of the clinical trial in cystic fibrosis," RBC Capital Markets analyst Jason Kantor told Reuters.

Insmed said the FDA did not inform the company about another late-stage trial for the treatment, ARIKACE, in patients with non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, which is also currently on hold.

"The NTM condition is being reviewed by different people in the FDA, so it's possible that they could come to a different set of conclusion (on the trial for NTM lung disease), but the most likely outcome would be something similar," Kantor added.

Insmed said the FDA informed it about the lack of sufficient information to assess the risks for the treatment for cystic fibrosis, and asked for a 9-month toxicity study in dogs to test the treatment in non-rodents.

Analyst Kantor said there is a possibility the FDA could find safety issues in the dog trial, similar to those found in the rat study.

Insmed, which is a development stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing lung infection drugs, said it would provide further update on the trial once it assesses the impact of the FDA's decision.

(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)