Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
Human resources services provider Insperity Inc (NSP.N) posted a quarterly profit above analysts' expectations, as customers stepped up hiring.
The average number of worksite employees paid per month rose 9 percent for the first quarter, the company said.
"These are outstanding results, particularly in light of a weakening labor market," CEO Paul Sarvadi said in a statement.
Net income rose to $13.9 million, or 54 cents per share, from $8.8 million, or 33 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $595.2 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 51 cents per share on revenue of $601.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares, which have gained 47 percent in value since touching a year-low in September, closed at $29.32 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.