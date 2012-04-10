Damaged cars are seen amid the debris after a tornado struck a residential neighborhood in Lancaster, Texas April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Lloyd Brown surveys the damage to his home after a tornado struck a residential neighborhood in Lancaster, Texas April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A resident sorts through the remains of her damaged home after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Jason Laule walks through the wreckage of a neighbor's home during a cleanup effort in Forney, Texas April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Duncan Winters, 10, walks through the remains of his grandmother's home during the cleanup effort in Forney, Texas, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Seven Cannaday lifts a section of fencing during the cleanup effort in Forney, Texas April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

John Shipman tosses a boot from the remains of his mother's home during the cleanup effort in Forney, Texas, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

The tornadoes that ripped through the Dallas-Ft. Worth area last week caused up to $500 million in insured losses, a group representing Texas and Oklahoma insurers said.

Customers have already filed $300 million in claims, with many more filings likely, the Southwestern Insurance Information Service said. It based the figures on reports from its member insurance companies.

The service did not estimate the total economic loss from the event. Economic losses are always higher than insured losses, though how much higher depends on the type of disaster and its location.

About a dozen tornadoes touched down the afternoon of April 3, damaging hundreds of buildings, as well as dozens of planes at the local airport. No one was killed, though 17 people were injured. The service said Monday that the number of automotive claims could end up being three times higher than structural claims.

This year has been an incredibly active one for tornadoes, running about three times the national average over the last three years, according to the National Weather Service. Tornadoes in early March caused from $1 billion to $2 billion in insured losses, disaster modeling companies have said.

Last year shattered all records for tornadoes, with insured losses topping $26 billion.

(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; Edited by Prudence Crowther)