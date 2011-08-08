NEW YORK Shares of the largest U.S. insurers plunged on Monday, with some of the top names losing more than 10 percent, as the Standard & Poor's downgrade of the United States' credit rating rippled through the markets.

The S&P insurance index .GSPINSC fell 6.5 percent to its lowest level in two years. Every stock in the index was down, and only two -- conglomerates Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) and Loews Corp (L.N) -- were down less than 5 percent.

The declines came amid a broad market plunge that saw the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI drop 500 points and the S&P 500 index .SPX lose more than 6 percent at one point.

The largest decliner in both the insurance index and the S&P 500 was mortgage and life insurer Genworth Financial (GNW.N), down 20.9 percent at $5.36 in afternoon trading.

Genworth has been under severe pressure of late as mortgage insurers report deteriorating market conditions that threaten their ability to survive. Genworth, which has said it may split in two, has lost half of its value in the last five weeks.

Other leading decliners included Hartford Financial (HIG.N), down 13 percent; AIG (AIG.N), down 11.1 percent; and MetLife (MET.N), 8.4 percent lower.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners said early Monday the U.S. debt downgrade would not have any impact on insurance companies from a regulatory standpoint, easing fears they might be caught short of capital requirements by not having enough AAA-rated investments on their books.

However, analysts say it could matter from a valuation perspective, particularly if the price of U.S. debt falls and hurts the book value of insurance companies, which hold huge piles of U.S. Treasury securities.

"Since most property-casualty insurers trade on book value, the property-casualty stocks would thus also likely fall. Some investors continue to value life insurers on book value, so the life insurance stocks would probably fall as well," analysts at Sandler O'Neill said in a research note.

(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; editing by John Wallace)