NEW YORK Insurance shares rallied sharply on Tuesday, after having their worst day in 28 months Monday, as a number of analysts said valuations had become too attractive to ignore.

The S&P insurance index .GSPINSC rose 3.7 percent in early trading, with all 22 index components higher. On Monday, the index fell 8.1 percent -- its biggest drop since April 2009 -- with all 22 components down roughly 6 percent or more.

Both Monday's plunge and Tuesday's bounce reflected the broader markets, which had one of their worst days ever before rebounding.

Barclays Capital upgraded Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), Progressive Corp (PGR.N) and Chubb Corp (CB.N) to "overweight" from "equal weight," citing their valuations and strong position relative to the rest of the property and casualty insurance industry.

Bernstein Research was just as positive on life insurers, saying circumstances were different now than in late 2007, with better liquidity and a better market understanding of the companies' interest rate risks. The firm said it prefers MetLife (MET.N), Prudential Financial (PRU.N) and Ameriprise Financial (AMP.N).

The recent plunge comes as insurers languish at historically low valuations. Many insurers are trading at or slightly below book value, whereas in good times many may trade at twice that.

(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Maureen Bavdek)