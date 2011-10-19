A video wall displays Intel's logos at the unveiling of its second generation Intel Core processor family during a news conference at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Intel Corp (INTC.O) shares rose nearly 4 percent on Wednesday, a day after the chipmaker forecast an upbeat fourth quarter that underlined its strength in emerging markets, and prompted at least seven brokerages to raise their price target on the stock.

On Tuesday, Intel forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street's expectations, defying concerns that tablets and a shaky economy are eating into demand for personal computers.

Continued traction in developing economies, along with continued momentum in use of Cloud-related services and Windows 8's potential will be the catalysts for Intel's growth in 2012, Robert W. Baird said in a note to clients.

Baird, which maintained its "outperform" rating on Intel, also expects the company to benefit from PC demand in developing economies. It raised its price target on the stock to $32 from $29.

Intel shares were up 3.8 percent at $24.30 in morning Nasdaq trading.

For more Intel price target changes:

JPMorgan analysts said that although Intel's forecast was above Wall Street estimates, it was below normal seasonality due to a slowdown in Europe and mature markets, and customers maintaining lean inventory levels.

Intel's processors are used in about 80 percent of the world's PCs.

The Santa Clara, California-based company also posted third-quarter earnings that beat expectations and said developing countries like China were fueling expansion.