SAN FRANCISCO Intel Corp has set up a business division aimed at making money out of a new technology wave that can link up a host of electronic devices.

The Santa Clara, California chipmaker and other technology companies are betting that what they call the 'Internet of Things' - a trend toward connecting everything from bathroom scales to skyscraper ventilation systems via the Internet - will create massive demand for new electronics and software.

As Intel strives to make sure it's not caught off-guard by future technology trends, its new 'Internet of Things Solutions Group' will report directly to Chief Executive Brian Krzanich, according to Doug Davis, the group's general manager.

"Krzanich is saying, 'I want a higher level of focus on this to help us grow it and put the level of attention on it that it deserves,'" Davis told Reuters on Tuesday.

The world's biggest chipmaker, Intel dominates the personal computer industry but was slow to adapt its chips to be suitable for smartphones and tablets. A three-decade Intel manufacturing veteran who took over as CEO in May, Krzanich has made developing mobile chips a higher priority within Intel.

In September, Krzanich announced that Intel was working on a new line of ultra-small and ultra-low-power microchips for wearable devices like smartwatches and bracelets, along with an ingestible version for biomedical uses.

The new solutions group combines an existing Intel business focused on chips for commercial and industrial devices with Intel's Wind River subsidiary, which sells software for commercial and industrial devices.

"We're pulling together a couple of pieces that are already doing well and we want to accelerate those efforts. This creates a primary focus around 'Internet of Things,'" Davis said.

