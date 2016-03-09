Shadows are cast near the Intel logo at the 2015 Computex exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

JERUSALEM Intel Corp (INTC.O) said on Wednesday it bought Israel's Replay Technologies, which developed a 3D video technology that has started to be used by U.S. professional sports broadcasters.

In a blog on its website, Intel did not disclose the purchase price but Israeli media said it was about $175 million.

Replay's technology was used in the recent National Basketball Association All-Star Weekend, mainly giving fans a 360 degree view of the slam dunk contest.

Intel worked with Replay's technology to create a 3D video rendering of the court using 28 ultra high-definition cameras positioned around the arena and connected to Intel-based servers.

It was also used in the National Football League's Super Bowl.

"Intel has been collaborating with Replay since 2013 to optimize their interactive, immersive video content on Intel platforms," Intel said. "Technology now plays an unprecedented role in sports - and we’re just getting started."

Founded in 2011 Replay last month raised $13.5 million in funding round led by Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners (DTEGn.DE) to bring total fundraising to $27 million. Mark Cuban, owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, holds a stake in Replay.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)