ZURICH Strong sales growth for its Japanese encephalitis vaccine helped Austrian biotech group Intercell ICEL.VI post a much narrower-than-expected net loss for the second quarter on Tuesday, sharply boosting its shares in early trading.

The group said it was on track to meet its 2011 growth forecast after posting a second-quarter net loss of 1.6 million euros ($2.3 million), easily beating the average forecast of 9.5 million in a Reuters poll as it also benefited from restructuring efforts and a milestone payment by Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N).

"First strategic initiatives have already been implemented, and due to the best quarterly sales result of Ixiaro/Jespect, the company achieved significant revenue growth," the group said in a statement.

"Hence, Intercell is on track to meet its expectation of a full-year 2011 growth rate of 60-70 percent."

Intercell said sales of Ixiaro, a vaccine for Japanese encephalitis, a mosquito-borne virus that causes inflammation of the brain, jumped 85 percent in the first half.

Sales of the vaccine reached 7.0 mln euros in the second quarter, up 34.6 percent from a year earlier.

At 4:10 a.m. EDT, Intercell shares were trading 16.75 percent stronger, outperforming a 0.74 percent drop in the European healthcare index .SXDP.

Intercell, Europe's last independent vaccine maker, has had a tough year after a string of product setbacks, and has said it is open to being bought.

Earlier this year, Merck & Co decided to discontinue a major trial of a vaccine designed to protect against serious hospital infections, adding to worries about Intercell's pipeline prospects.

Recently appointed Chief Executive Thomas Lingelbach also is looking to slash costs by more than 50 percent in a strategy review as the group seeks to break even in the next three to four years.

The group's stock has lost more than 78 percent of its value this year as disappointments have weighed on its volatile shares. Intercell has a free float of nearly 82 percent and is now worth around $176 million.

"We acknowledge it will take time for management to rebuild credibility, deliver late-stage pipeline news, and grow Ixiaro sales to meaningfully fund R&D," analysts at Jefferies said in a note.

"But we retain our Buy as we feel the current share price substantially undervalues Ixiaro, the Phase II-III pseudomonas vaccine and technology platforms," they said.

($1 = 0.692 Euros)

(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by David Holmes and Hans-Juergen Peters)