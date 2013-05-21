VIENNA Austria's Intercell said on Tuesday it has won U.S. regulatory approval for pediatric use of its Ixiaro vaccine to protect against Japanese Encephalitis (JE), a step it had achieved in Europe in February.

"For the first time in nearly two years, a licensed vaccine will now be available to vaccinate traveling children and children of forward-deployed military personal in Asia as well against JE," Chief Executive Thomas Lingelbach said in a statement, calling the step a key growth element for the product.

