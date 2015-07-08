Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK The NYSE Group, which includes the New York Stock Exchange, has suspended trading in all securities due to technical difficulties, the unit of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N) said on Wednesday.

"We will be providing further updates as soon as we can, and are doing our utmost to produce a swift resolution, communicate thoroughly and transparently, and ensure a timely and orderly market reopen," a spokeswoman for the exchange operator said in a statement.

The stocks continue to trade on other exchanges, such as those run by Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) and BATS Global Markets.

"It's under control," Mark Otto of market maker J. Streicher & Co in New York said on the NYSE floor. "We're just waiting for word. There's no sign of panic at all."

The issues at NYSE came on the same day that computer problems led United Airlines to ground all its flights for about two hours.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said there were no signs" that the problems at NYSE and United Airlines stemmed from "malicious activity," CNN reported.

The New York Stock Exchange accounted for about 13.4 percent of all equities volume last month and 12.5 percent Tuesday according to BATS Global Markets data.

