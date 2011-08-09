LONDON World No.1 hotelier InterContinental Hotels (IHG.L) expressed confidence in the face of global economic turmoil as it reported improved first-half trading on Tuesday thanks to the return of business travelers and strong growth in China.

The British group, home to the Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza and InterContinental brands, beat half-year earnings forecasts and said first-half global revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry measure, grew 6.7 percent, with an 8.2 percent rise in the United States and strong growth in China.

"Whilst we continue to monitor the uncertain economic outlook, we look forward with confidence in the currently favorable hotel trading environment of record demand and low supply growth in many markets," said new Chief Executive Richard Solomons who took over from Andrew Cosslett on July 1.

Global hoteliers have been reporting more guests booking in and paying more for their rooms, but this was before the recent fall in world stock markets due to the United States' loss of its top credit rating and the euro zone debt crisis.

InterContinental, which runs over 4,400 hotels, posted first-half operating profits up 23 percent at $269 million beating a company compiled consensus of $256 million, while half-year sales rose 10 percent to $850 million.

The half-year dividend rose 25 percent to 16.0 US cents.

InterContinental shares rose 1.6 percent to 979 pence by 3:29 a.m. in a lower start to the London stock market after the shares had underperformed the FTSE 100 index .FTSE by 7 percent so far this year.

Former finance director Solomons stepped up to replace Chief Executive Cosslett who retired from the group at the end of June, and Solomons will be replaced by finance director of healthcare group BUPA Tom Singer in late September.

Most hoteliers reporting results have been upbeat like the business travel-focused Starwood HOT.N and French group Accor (ACCP.PA), while Marriott International MAR.N was more cautious due to weakness in the conference market.

InterContinental has been selling off hotels to become largely a manager like its U.S. peers and now only owns a handful of hotels in key cities like London, Paris and Hong Kong. It currently has its New York Barclay InterContinental hotel up for sale, which could raise $300-$350 million.

(Reporting by David Jones; Editing by Sophie Walker)