WASHINGTON Shares of InterDigital Inc rose on Tuesday after a federal jury in Delaware found that ZTE Corp infringed three of its mobile phone patents, according to the company and a court filing.

InterDigital shares were up 3.6 percent at $44.47 in midday trading, having earlier rose as much as 9 percent.

InterDigital had also accused of Nokia of infringement but a jury will hear arguments on that case next year, said InterDigital spokesman Patrick Van de Wille. Microsoft bought Nokia's handset business this year.

InterDigital had originally accused China's ZTE of infringing on four patents, but a mistrial was declared on the fourth and it may be taken up at a later date, said Van de Wille.

The jury, however, did find that ZTE infringed three patents and that all three were valid, according to a court filing.

The case is at the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. It is InterDigital Communications v. ZTE Corp, and is No. 13-00009.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Ros Krasny)