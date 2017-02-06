European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
SAO PAULO Brazilian healthcare services provider NotreDame Intermédica Sistema de Saude SA has hired banks to manage its initial public offering, which could be launched with a series of investor meetings as early as this week, two people with direct knowledge of the plans said on Monday.
Morgan Stanley & CO (MS.N) has been hired as the leading underwriter for the IPO, alongside the investment banking units of Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC4.SA), Credit Suisse AG, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, JPMorgan Chase & Co and UBS AG, according to the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Reuters reported in October that Bain Capital LP, Intermédica's controlling shareholder, was considering listing the company to take advantage of growing investor demand for shares of healthcare and personal services companies in Brazil.
The banks and Intermédica declined to comment.
NotreDame Intermédica, a low-cost health insurer, has managed to ride out a deep recession in Brazil by picking up customers at the expense of its higher-priced peers.
Intermédica's IPO would add to a flurry of bond and equity offerings so far this year, the busiest such period in at least six years, as investors show confidence that South America's largest economy will emerge from the recession and implement much-needed fiscal, pension and labor reforms this year.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.