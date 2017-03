International Paper Co (IP.N), the largest producer of corrugated boxes in North America, said Thursday that its quarterly profit more than doubled on higher selling prices to customers.

The company posted first-quarter net earnings of $318 million, or 71 cents per share, compared with $188 million, or 43 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

Sales rose 7 percent to $7.1 billion.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)