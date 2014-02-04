International Paper Co (IP.N), the largest North American producer of corrugated shipping boxes, said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter profit nearly doubled due in part to strong sales to Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and other retail customers.

For the quarter, the company posted net income of $436 million, or 98 cents per share, up from $235 million, or 53 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose to $7.25 billion from $7.08 billion in the year-ago period.

