Southwest Airlines cuts outlook for key revenue measure
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
International Paper Co (IP.N), the largest North American producer of corrugated shipping boxes, said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter profit nearly doubled due in part to strong sales to Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and other retail customers.
For the quarter, the company posted net income of $436 million, or 98 cents per share, up from $235 million, or 53 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue rose to $7.25 billion from $7.08 billion in the year-ago period.
WESTONARIA, South Africa The chief executive of South Africa's Gold Fields has warned that first quarter production at its South Deep mine could be lower than expected due to safety stoppages.
NEW YORK American Airlines Group Inc on Thursday became the second major U.S. airline this week to lower guidance on a closely watched revenue metric, sending shares of several major carriers lower.