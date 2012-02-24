Interpublic Group of Cos' (IPG.N) quarterly profit beat estimates, but the advertising company expects a slow recovery in Europe and said it would look at acquisitions to boost its digital and marketing businesses this year.

The second-biggest U.S. advertising and marketing group, which saw returns from investments in its digital business and growth in emerging markets in the fourth quarter, said it would continue to look for small acquisitions in the United States, Germany, the Nordics, Brazil and India.

Interpublic said it is not expecting a major recovery in continental Europe in 2012.

"We have some local wins and some existing clients spending money, but I wouldn't say that the recovery is taking hold and we've seen bottom," Chief Executive Michael Roth said on a conference call.

Interpublic, which services companies like Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), MasterCard Inc (MA.N), Kraft Foods KFT.N and Merck (MRK.N) through its agencies like McCann Erickson and Draftfcb, forecast operating margins to rise by at least 50 basis points, on an organic revenue growth of 3 percent in 2012.

Earlier this month, French rival Publicis (PUBP.PA) and larger U.S. peer Omnicom (OMC.N) posted results ahead of Wall Street estimates and allayed fears of an impact from the slowdown in Europe.

While the company said its agencies won business from clients like Google (GOOG.O), General Motors (GM.N) and Microsoft (MSFT.O), it sees more mid-size opportunities across the board.

With ad agency performance largely linked to the economic cycle, investors have been wary of the sector recently for fear that Europe's sovereign debt crisis and persistent unemployment in the United States and elsewhere would slow consumer spending.

Interpublic, which was incorporated in 1930 under the name McCann Erickson and went public in 1971, said it would continue to see headwinds due to the loss of the SC Johnson and Microsoft accounts last year.

In March last year, Interpublic unit Universal McCann lost Microsoft's global media strategy and planning business, worth millions, to Publicis' (PUBP.PA) Starcom unit, and lost decades-old client S.C. Johnson to Omnicom in July last year.

For the fourth quarter, Interpublic's net income rose to $259 million, or 50 cents per share, from $195 million, or 36 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose to $2.07 billion from $2.01 billion a year ago, while revenue from international operations grew 6 percent.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 39 cents per share, on revenue of $2.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the New York-based company rose more than 3 percent to $11.28 -- their highest in seven months. They have gained 67 percent since touching a year-low in October.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)