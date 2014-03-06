Nokia's mobile networks head quits, to split business
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
MILAN Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) said on Thursday it had completed the sale of its 1.5 percent stake in tiremaker Pirelli PECI.MI announced earlier in the day, the Italian bank said on Thursday.
The sale of the 7 million Pirelli ordinary shares was done via a bookbuilding process, at a price of 12.48 euros per share.
The transaction will have a positive contribution to the lender net income of around 55 million euros ($76 million), the bank said.
Banca Imi (ISP.MI), and UBS UBSN.VX acted as joint bookrunners for the offering.
($1 = 0.7225 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
Tesla Inc said on Friday it had raised about $1.2 billion, roughly 20 percent more than it had planned, by selling common shares and convertible debt, ahead of the launch of the crucial Model 3 sedan.
LONDON A boom in European deal-making activity -- a sign better growth prospects are boosting confidence in European corporate boardrooms -- is helping support stock market valuations which, on some measures, appear stretched.