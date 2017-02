MILAN Shares in Italian banking powerhouses Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) opened higher and extended gains on Monday, with the European Central Bank expected to extend its bond-buying support to include Spain and Italy.

Shares in UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo are both up more than 5 percent. Milan's FTSE MIB .FTMIB blue-chip index is up 2.86 percent.

Shares in Banco Popolare BAPO.MI and Banca Popolare di Milano PMII.MI were suspended from trading for excessive gains.