The Intesa Sanpaolo logo is seen outside the bank in downtown Milan, Italy, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN Italy's top retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) is in exclusive talks with investment fund Christofferson Robb & Company for the sale of a portfolio of consumer loans worth more than 3 billion euros ($3.33 billion), two sources close to the matter said.

The exclusive period expires at the end of May. One source said the size of the portfolio was between 3-3.5 billion euros, while the second source put the amount at 3.8 billion euros.

The fund has already obtained financing for the transaction from a pool of banks led by Banca IMI and including JP Morgan (JPM.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Citigroup (C.N), according to one of the sources.

(Reporting by Massimo Gaia and Gianluca Semeraro)