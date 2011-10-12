LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Millennium Entertainment has snagged "Intruders," Juan Carlos Fresnadillo's horror film, the company announced Tuesday.

Clive Owen stars in the movie about two children who live in different countries but are visited each night by "a terrifying being who wants to take possession of them."

Nicolas Casariego and Jaime Marques wrote the script. Enrique Lopez Lavigne, Belen Atienza and Mercedes Gamero produced.

Fresnadillo worked with Lavigne on "28 Weeks Later," which Fresnadillo directed and they both co-wrote.

The Spanish director is set to direct Relativity Media's "The Crow" and Summit Entertainment's "Highlander" remake.

Millennium plans an April 2012 theatrical release.