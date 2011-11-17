Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
NEW YORK The maker of accounting and tax preparation software Intuit Inc (INTU.O) posted a narrower loss than a year earlier and said its first-quarter revenue rose on growth in the products for small business customers.
Intuit's revenue rose 12 percent to $594 million, which beat analysts' average estimates of $580.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It posted a net loss of $64 million, or 21 cents per share, compared to $70 million, or 22 cents per share a year earlier.
The company's shares rose 0.6 percent in after-hours trading on the Nasdaq after closing at $51.75 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker, editing by Bernard Orr)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.