Despite 'challenging' environment, GM CFO expects strong 2017
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
Tax-preparation software maker Intuit Inc (INTU.O) swung to a second-quarter profit, helped by demand for its online tax preparation software, TurboTax, in the lead up to the U.S. tax season.
The company posted net income from continuing operations of $29 million, or 11 cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a loss of $60 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $923 million from $749 million.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
CarMax Inc , the No.1 U.S. used-car dealer, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher vehicle sales.