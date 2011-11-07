Chipmaker InvenSense Inc filed with regulators to sell fewer shares at a lower price range than it had initially expected in its initial public offering of common stock.

InvenSense, which in August delayed its initial public offering of common stock due to market conditions, said it would sell up to 10 million common shares priced at $7.00-$8.50 each.

The California-based company, which had filed for an IPO of up to $100 million, had originally planned to sell up to 10.5 million shares priced at $8.50-$10.50 apiece.

The company's common stock has been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "INVN," InvenSense said in a filing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

InvenSense makes motion sensing chips used in smartphones and gaming devices. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)