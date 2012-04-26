First-quarter profit at Invesco Ltd, one of the largest U.S. fund managers, increased 9 percent, bolstered by customer inflows and rising markets.

Net income attributable to common shareholders at the Atlanta-based firm was $193.9 million, or 43 cents a share, in the first quarter, up from $177.5 million, or 38 cents a share, for the same period a year earlier, Invesco said on Thursday.

Excluding some items, Invesco, which also runs the popular Powershares line of exchange-traded funds, said it earned 44 cents per share, meeting the average of analysts' estimates tracked by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Using the adjusted numbers that the company prefers, Invesco's first-quarter operating income declined 1 percent from a year earlier.

Chief Executive Martin Flanagan also addressed rumors that Invesco might sell its $18 billion Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management unit. Reuters reported on April 23 that the unit was up for sale, based on five sources.

Asked about a potential sale on a conference call with analysts, Flanagan said: "We don't ever speculate on any of these activities."

But he added that Atlantic Trust had a "great" quarter with strong inflows from customers.

"You can see why people are interested in it," Flanagan said. "But ... again, we're going to continue to stay on the path that we've been on with them and they've done a great job. We can't say anything more than that."

Total assets under management hit $672.8 billion as of March 31, up 8 percent during the quarter and 5 percent higher than a year before. Customers added a net $8.1 billion to Invesco funds and accounts.

Invesco also announced a 41 percent increase in its quarterly dividend to 17.25 cents per share.

Invesco's shares gained 1.5 percent to $24.82 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Through Wednesday, the shares had gained 22 percent so far this year, outpacing the 11 percent increase in the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

(Reporting By Aaron Pressman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Maureen Bavdek)